CLEVELAND - On May 8, the members of the Cleveland Fire Department held their annual installation dinner at “The Venue” at North Riding on Martin Road in Cleveland. The event was catered by Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. Following the dinner, the officers of the company and department were installed by Oswego County Deputy Fire Coordinator, Randy House. Music was provided by Still Kickin’ from North Bay. The Duggleby family provided the venue for the event, which overlooks the horse pastures and Oneida Lake.