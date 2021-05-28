Cancel
Belle Haven, VA

Franklin Hornsby Mapp of Belle Haven

shoredailynews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin Hornsby Mapp, 84, husband of Diane Kellam Mapp and a resident of Belle Haven, VA, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021. A native of Exmore, VA, he was the son of the late John C. Mapp, Sr. and the late Susie Hornsby Mapp. He worked for Farmers & Merchants Bank, E.S. as Vice President and Branch Manager of the Belle Haven Office. He was past Master of Broadwater Lodge AF&AM #71, past President of the Eastern Shore Shrine Club, past member of the Khedive Temple Shrine in which he served on the Oyster Bowl committee for 15 years and was presented with the Mel T. Blassington Trophy from the Norfolk Shrine Club. Frank was also a member of Chesapeake Commandry, Eastern Shore Royal Arch, past President of the E.S. Past Masters Association, received the Imperial Master’s Degree in Masonary, past President of the Exmore-Belle Haven Lions Club, past member of the Broadwater Academy Board of Directors, past member of the Exmore Business Association, member of the Exmore Moose Lodge #683, President of the Belle Haven Cemetery Committee, past President of the Northampton County Cancer Society, member of the Exmore Rotary, member of Capeville Masonic Lodge #107, member of the Central Masonic Lodge #300, member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, past member of the Masters Gardeners, past member of the E.S.O. Board, he received NAACP Honors from Representative Herbert Bateman, a longtime member of Epworth United Methodist Church, and member of Craddockville United Methodist Church.

shoredailynews.com
