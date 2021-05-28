Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Divorce Updates: Who They Date After Split

Bradley Cooper seems to be unfazed by the recent news of his ex Irina Shayk & Kanye West’s romance as he went for a walk with his daughter Lea around NYC. Ever since news broke that Irina Shayk and Kanye West are reportedly dating, the world was completely taken by storm. However, the one person who seems totally fine about the budding new romance is Irina’s ex, Bradley Cooper, who looked happy as a clam as he carried their four-year-old daughter, Lea, around NYC on June 10. Bradley and Irina broke up in June 2019 after four years of dating and the two share an adorable daughter together. Bradley, 46, seemed happier than ever as he carried Lea around while smirking for the paparazzi. Lea looked fabulous, as always, in a patterned short-sleeve dress with sparkly mary-jane shoes, while Bradley opted for a blue T-shirt with gray trousers and a pair of Puma sneakers.