Onancock, VA

Justin Killeen-Bizzotto of Onancock

shoredailynews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Killeen-Bizzotto — ever exuberant, always smiling, giver of the best hugs — became forever young on Monday, May 24, 2021. His story began September 21, 1982 in Salisbury, MD, a day he never let anyone forget, as he often announced on the first day of his birth month he would be accepting gifts throughout September. Justin grew up just outside of Onancock, VA, in Crystal Beach, a place where beautiful childhoods are created, neighbors are like family, and days spent with mud between your toes are a must.

