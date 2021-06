It was another solid week for new music releases, including a posthumous album from DMX, an anniversary re-release of Juice WRLD's debut album featuring a new song, new projects from Canadian artists 88GLAM and KILLY, and much more. As the summer heats up and we all head back outside, everyone needs a strong playlist to keep them entertained on the way to the function. We've got you covered on that front with our regularly updated Fire Emoji and R&B Season playlists, as well as our Staff Picks playlist on TIDAL and SoundCloud.