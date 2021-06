Disney and Lucasfilm are currently crafting the next era of Star Wars following a grand finale to the Skywalker Saga in late 2019 with The Rise of Skywalker. Although the studios seem to have closed the book on the main characters from the Sequel Trilogy, including Daisy Ridley’s Rey, Oscar Isaac’s Poe and John Boyega’s Finn, we can’t exactly be convinced of complete finality forever. Han Solo, Luke and Leia certainly came back over 30 years after Return of the Jedi, so who’s to say the same couldn't happen with these newer leads?