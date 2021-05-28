Cody Rhodes: AEW Isn't Doing A Brand Split For Rampage, Not A 'Save It For The PPV' Company

Cody Rhodes clarifies that there will be no brand split as All Elite Wrestling expands with a third hour of programming on TNT. Recently, it was announced that AEW Rampage is expanding the wealth of All Elite Wrestling programming on TNT with a one-hour program to be held every Friday night at 10 p.m. eastern time. In addition to that news, it was announced that starting next year, there will be quarterly mega-events on the TNT Network, similar to the old school WCW Clash of the Champions events.