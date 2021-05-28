Cancel
WWE

Cody Rhodes: AEW Isn't Doing A Brand Split For Rampage, Not A 'Save It For The PPV' Company

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cody Rhodes clarifies that there will be no brand split as All Elite Wrestling expands with a third hour of programming on TNT. Recently, it was announced that AEW Rampage is expanding the wealth of All Elite Wrestling programming on TNT with a one-hour program to be held every Friday night at 10 p.m. eastern time. In addition to that news, it was announced that starting next year, there will be quarterly mega-events on the TNT Network, similar to the old school WCW Clash of the Champions events.

#Combat#Tnt#Aew Rampage#The Tnt Network#Wrestlezone#Dynamite#Aew Discussions
