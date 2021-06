It's well known that keeping an eye on previews of movie and TV merchandise can reveal some things that have been kept mostly secret in the run up to any new releases. Thanks to some apparel, it's been known for a while that Marvel's What If...? series will see the appearance of Party Thor, but now it seems some plot details of his series involvement have started to surface. Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder hasn't been featured in any of the teasers so far, but according to a new report from The Illuminerd, he will be getting his own story in the Disney + series. Potential spoilers ahead.