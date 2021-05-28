Cancel
Hawaii State

How to prepare to travel to Hawaii, in 6 steps

By Natalie B. Compton
Anchorage Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Hawaii reopened to travelers last year, the state has been one of the most popular travel destinations for Americans despite its strict entry requirements. Those requirements have evolved throughout the pandemic. The most recent iteration of its policy came in October with the launch of the Safe Travels Hawaii program, which allowed visitors with a negative coronavirus test result obtained within 72 hours of departure bypass a 10-day quarantine.

