Why May 30th Matters In Rock History

If you’ve ever picked up a guitar, chances are one of the first things you learned to strum was the chord progression to the White Stripes “Seven Nation Army.” This is largely thanks to Jack White and his innate ability to take something so simple and turn it into a global phenomenon. His jet-black unkempt hair, loud guitar riffs, and unyielding devotion to the old way of producing music separate him from the rest. He may have started out as an altar boy with a knack for his brother’s old instruments, but he has grown into one of the most revered musicians of our generation. This is Jack White.