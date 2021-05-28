Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Why May 30th Matters In Rock History

Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s May 30th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:. In 1997, West Arkeen, who played guitar on Guns N’ Roses’ Use Your Illusion albums and was known unofficially as GN’R #6, died in L.A. of a drug overdose at age 36. In 2007, a...

www.iheart.com
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

60K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack White
Person
Tony Iommi
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#White Stripes#Gn#The Black Crowes#Coldplay#X Y
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Musick1047.com

Prince & 19 Other ‘Short Kings’ in Rock History

Rock and roll has taught the world many lessons. Perhaps one of its most underrated is this: You don’t have to be tall to be a giant rock star. In fact, some of the biggest names in rock history could be classified as “short kings.”. What’s a “short king” you...
Rock Musicwsau.com

Plunging Into Darkness

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago…. There are very few bands that generated the love of fans and the disdain of critics more than Black Sabbath. That many critics these days have tempered that criticism and even have changed their minds on the importance of the band can’t change the vitriol they felt in 1971 when Ozzy and the boys released their 3rd studio album, “Master Of Reality.”
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

The Killers Tease Bruce Springsteen Collaboration

The Killers started teasing a new collaboration this week, eager for fans to guess their mystery featured artist. But then Bruce Springsteen spoiled the game when he came out and said he was working on a song with the alt-rockers during a recent episode of his radio show. “It’s Brandon...
Music955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Bullet for My Valentine are teasing fans with possible new music! The band has shared a 30 second clip and their website is hinting at a June 18 music release. They’ve also been teasing new music with social media posts, including one of the band in the studio. “Relaxing in the studio, but don’t be fooled – we’ve been hard at work putting together something that’s guaranteed to blow your mind BFMV fans,” the photo’s caption said. “You think you know Bullet For My Valentine? Think again. Stay tuned.”
Musicbritpopnews.com

Black Sabbath Icon ‘Messed With’ Tony Iommi’s Car

Former Dio drummer Vinny Appice discussed playing in Black Sabbath from 1980-1982 in a new Drum For The Song interview. “We used to do a lot of pranks and stuff. I like to always mess around with stuff like that. “One time, Tony Iommi got a new Range Rover, we...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD Shares 'Feeding Frenzy' Poem

Founding BLACK SABBATH drummer Bill Ward has shared a new original poem called "Feeding Frenzy". Check it out below. Ward has released a number of poems in recent months, some inspired by the coronavirus pandemic and others celebrating the fall–winter holiday season, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. Bill was on board...
Rock Musicfloodmagazine.com

Black Sabbath, “Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition”

Earlier Black Sabbath albums such as Paranoid, Masters of Reality, and Vol. 4 certainly served up their share of dense and memorably contagious gothic anthems, the likes of which cemented Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward’s reputation as dank, sludgy overlords (or is it “underlords”?) of metal. Yet the last black sip of Sabbath’s classic six-pack and the final gasp of great ghoulish Ozzy lyricism and vocal prowess, 1975’s Sabotage, is the least appreciated and understood of the mean quartet’s albums, as well as its most diverse. This super deluxe edition happily offers more of Sabotage’s mind-expanding madness in demo form, a never-before-released live album from its 1975 tour, and explosive re-mastered sound.
Musicvhnd.com

Mammoth WVH Debut Album Tops Digital Download Charts

The debut Mammoth WVH album opened to “mammoth” digital download numbers after its release Friday. On the same day the album dropped Wolfgang Van Halen posted the good news to fans on his Twitter page:. The album’s success also received praise and congrats from Wolfgang’s peers on Twitter. Nancy Wilson...
Musicwsau.com

Pretty Music

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. Prog rock had many different variations in the early 70’s. From the bombast of ELP to the keyboard & guitar pyrotechnics of Yes…to the folkie earnestness of Fairport Convention and rock based tales of Jethro Tull. Of all the bands working at the time, the Moody Blues might have been the prettiest. Not in their looks but in the ways they melded melodies from their rock instruments to the classical orchestras that accompanied them.
Rock Musicwfav951.com

Rock Quick Hits: Kurt Cobain, Linkin Park, Papa Roach + More!

KURT COBAIN CARICATURE SOLD FOR $281,250 AT ACUTION: A caricature drawing of Kurt Cobain, done by the Nirvana frontman himself, sold for $281,250 at the Julien’s Auctions Music Icons sale. The drawing depicts Cobain playing the guitar and is signed “Kurdt Kobain Rock Star.” It also features the handwritten caption, “I don’t know how to play and I don’t give a hoot!” It sold for 28 times the original estimate. (Spin)
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Black Sabbath Featured in Online Escape Room for 'Sabotage'

In honor of a newly remastered version of Black Sabbath’s Sabotage, Rhino Records has released a virtual escape room game that’s themed to the album. Created in partnership with Bewilder Box Ltd., the game gives players the mission of recovering a copy of Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition by traveling back in time to the Seventies when the album was released. It also features Black Sabbath-themed puzzles. The game takes approximately 15 minutes to play and includes hidden Easter Eggs within the album artwork.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Planning Farewell Tour In 2022

David Coverdale plans to retire from touring after Whitesnake's next major tour. While the singer remains "passionate" about his music and about performing for his fans, he explained that pre-pandemic, he expected to be retired by now. Coverdale made the comments while speaking to Planet Rock about his 50-year career,...
Musicindierockcafe.com

Rock Legends: Jack White

If you’ve ever picked up a guitar, chances are one of the first things you learned to strum was the chord progression to the White Stripes “Seven Nation Army.” This is largely thanks to Jack White and his innate ability to take something so simple and turn it into a global phenomenon. His jet-black unkempt hair, loud guitar riffs, and unyielding devotion to the old way of producing music separate him from the rest. He may have started out as an altar boy with a knack for his brother’s old instruments, but he has grown into one of the most revered musicians of our generation. This is Jack White.
Musicclassicsdujour.com

CDJ Today: June 15 in Classic Rock

June 15, 1967 – Peter Green leaves the John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers and goes on to form Fleetwood Mac with bandmate John McVie and Mick Fleetwood. June 15, 1957 – Brad Gillis, guitar, vocals (Night Ranger) June 15, 1946 – Noddy Holder (born Neville John Holder), vocals (Slade) June...
CharitiesNYS Music

Ronnie James Dio Cancer Fund To Celebrate Icon’s Upcoming Birthday With Celebrity-Packed Fundraiser

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, founded in memory of the late heavy metal icon, will join forces with virtual event producers Rolling Live Studios to celebrate Ronnie’s birthday on Saturday, July 10. The global fundraising event will bring together celebrities and fans all over the world to honor Dio’s undeniable impact both on and off the stage.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Gene Simmons Says KISS's Success Is Still Mind-Boggling To Him

Gene Simmons isn't one to downplay his successes, but even he can't help but be humbled by how far KISS has taken him. Music fans have long been charmed by Kiss's ferocious rise in the '70s from a rat-infested rehearsal space to worldwide acclaim, but Simmons tells Q104.3 New York's Jim Kerr and Shelli Sonstein that the view from the proverbial Kiss rocket ship is "even crazier."