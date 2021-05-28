Why May 30th Matters In Rock History

Earlier Black Sabbath albums such as Paranoid, Masters of Reality, and Vol. 4 certainly served up their share of dense and memorably contagious gothic anthems, the likes of which cemented Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward’s reputation as dank, sludgy overlords (or is it “underlords”?) of metal. Yet the last black sip of Sabbath’s classic six-pack and the final gasp of great ghoulish Ozzy lyricism and vocal prowess, 1975’s Sabotage, is the least appreciated and understood of the mean quartet’s albums, as well as its most diverse. This super deluxe edition happily offers more of Sabotage’s mind-expanding madness in demo form, a never-before-released live album from its 1975 tour, and explosive re-mastered sound.