Another weekend has come around, which means it's time to kick back and stream something new. We've rounded up the best offerings from HBO Max, Disney Plus, Netflix, and Amazon Prime to curate a viewing list for the weekend. Whether you're in the mood for an all-singing, all-dancing good time, or you want to chill with some relaxing scenes from classic Disney animations, or you want to catch up on the latest from Marvel Phase 4, this weekend has something for everyone.