Tech N9NE Says Machine Gun Kelly Is A Rebel: 'MGK Broke Every Rule'

Brian Austin Green took to Instagram to share a new pic of his girlfriend Sharna Burgess posing and smiling in a pool with his three kids and she called it ‘the best.’. Brian Austin Green, 47, recently enjoyed time in the pool with those closest to him! The actor posted a brand new pic that featured his girlfriend Sharna Burgess, 35, having a little fun in the sun with his three kids Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, who he shares with ex Megan Fox, 35, and they were all smiles. In the cute snapshot, the blonde beauty can be seen wearing a white and black patterned swimsuit as she stands in the pool with the youngsters, who are looking at the camera while one of them holds an inflatable ball and another wears goggles.