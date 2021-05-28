Tech N9NE Says Machine Gun Kelly Is A Rebel: 'MGK Broke Every Rule'

So happily in love! Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly were out and about in Miami this weekend for the Mayweather vs. Paul match. See the cute pics here!. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue their whirlwind, cross-country romancing, this time in Miami, FL. During the highly-anticipated Floyd Mayweather v. Logan Paul bout on June 7th, MGK, 31, and Megan, 35, canoodled in the VIP section of the Hard Rock Stadium, taking selfies and cuddling as fans looked on. At one point, the “Bloody Valentine” rocker was photographed giving his girl a piggyback ride, maybe to offer some relief from her lucite high-heels! As usual, Megan looked effortlessly chic in a simple pair of light-wash denim and a khaki cami with her long dark tresses in their natural waves. MGK donned a monochromatic red look, pairing an oversized red tank with coordinating metallic red trousers. Always the style star, he added some jewelry, including a big pearl necklace.