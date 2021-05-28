Cancel
Tech N9NE Says Machine Gun Kelly Is A Rebel: 'MGK Broke Every Rule'

By Jenn Williams
musictimes.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the world swooned over passionate PDAs of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, hip hop artist Tech9ne dished out controversial details about the artist claiming he is a rebel. In 2012, the American rapper went on tour with Machine Gun Kelly and found more personal details about his personality....

www.musictimes.com
Eminem
Brian Austin Green
Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox
Tech N9ne
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Pulled Over on Motorcycle

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox might be a ride or die couple on a typical day, but in this case they’re more like … ride and get fined. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … MGK was driving his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon in Sherman Oaks, CA with Megan on the back seat when an LAPD officer pulled ’em over.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands During Cute Disneyland Date – See PDA Pics

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are living out a fairytale romance, so it’s only fitting that they enjoyed a date at the ‘happiest place on earth’ — Disneyland. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox looked like the perfect Disneyland duo on June 2nd, when they were photographed enjoying a date at the iconic Southern California theme park. The loved up couple, who recently celebrated their one year anniversary, held hands as they walked around the park .
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Machine Gun Kelly Wins Alternative Album of the Year at 2021 iHeart Awards

All of the incredible music from this year, and the artists who created it all, were celebrated during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, including Machine Gun Kelly. MGK, real name Colson Baker, attended the awards not only as a nominee, but also as a presenter, and took home the iHeartRadio Music Award for Alternative Rock Album of the Year for his 2020 project Tickets To My Downfall. The multi-talented artist was also nominated for Alternative Rock Song of the Year for "Bloody Valentine" from the album.
Los Angeles, CAnewsverses.com

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly shack up in $30,000-per-month Airbnb

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are shacking up in an Airbnb rental, estimated at $30,000 per 30 days, in Los Angeles’ upscale Sherman Oaks neighborhood, The Submit can reveal. The affectionate, PDA-heavy couple, who’ve been relationship since final summer time, have been staying in a five-bedroom, five-bathroom abode spanning...
Celebritiesatchisonglobenow.com

Brian Austin Green's 'moral outlook' changed after Megan Fox split

Brian Austin Green's "moral outlook" has changed since he split from Megan Fox. The 'Beverly Hills 90210' actor - who has Kassius, 19, with former partner Vanessa Marcil and Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and four-year-old Journey with the 'Transformers' actress - admitted the last 18 months have had a huge impact on him and he's determined his kids will grow up knowing how to help others and do what's right and responsible.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Megan Fox's 'Daddy Issues' Post

If there's one thing we know about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, it's that they're probably Hollywood's most openly intense celeb couples. But in case you needed further proof, look no further than Megan's most recent Instagram post — not to mention her boo's very racy response. On Thursday,...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Just Wore Matching Leather Outfits

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) continue to make waves with their controversial date night looks. And I'm taking notes. (Warning to my future S.O.: we're wearing all-leather, matching outfits.) On Thursday, the two Midnight in the Switchgrass stars were spotted out in Hollywood hand-in-hand leaving a private...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Machine Gun Kelly Honors Megan Fox On Anniversary Of 1st Time She Said ‘I Love You’ & Fans Go Wild

Time flies when you’re in love. Machine Gun Kelly marked the anniversary of a special moment between him and Megan Fox, and fans couldn’t handle how ‘cute’ he was. Machine Gun Kelly marked a noteworthy milestone between him and Megan Fox on Tuesday. “She said ‘I love you’ one year ago today,” MGK (née Colson Baker, 31) tweeted in the late hours on May 25, commemorating the anniversary of when Megan, 35, dropped the L-bomb and took their budding relationship to the whole new level. One year later, things are going strong, and MGK made sure to celebrate. This gesture was quite touching for fans, and many couldn’t believe that Colson had committed to memory the precise date that Megan decided to say those three words.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Brian Austin Green’s GF Sharna Burgess Sweetly Snuggles His 3 Kids With Ex Megan Fox: ‘Pool Days’

Brian Austin Green took to Instagram to share a new pic of his girlfriend Sharna Burgess posing and smiling in a pool with his three kids and she called it ‘the best.’. Brian Austin Green, 47, recently enjoyed time in the pool with those closest to him! The actor posted a brand new pic that featured his girlfriend Sharna Burgess, 35, having a little fun in the sun with his three kids Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, who he shares with ex Megan Fox, 35, and they were all smiles. In the cute snapshot, the blonde beauty can be seen wearing a white and black patterned swimsuit as she stands in the pool with the youngsters, who are looking at the camera while one of them holds an inflatable ball and another wears goggles.
CelebritiesPopculture

Brian Austin Green Says Dating 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Sharna Burgess Is 'Different From Anything' He's Experienced

Brian Austin Green is gushing over his Dancing With the Stars girlfriend Sharna Burgess, admitting that it's like nothing he's "ever experienced before." The two have been dating for 10 months thus far, following his very public split from ex-wife Megan Fox, and he seems happier than ever. Running through the details of how their relationship began, Green detailed how their relationship just kept building after each time they spent with each other, and now there's no looking back.
Miami, FLPosted by
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are All Smiles As He Gives Her A Piggyback Ride In Miami — Pics

So happily in love! Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly were out and about in Miami this weekend for the Mayweather vs. Paul match. See the cute pics here!. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly continue their whirlwind, cross-country romancing, this time in Miami, FL. During the highly-anticipated Floyd Mayweather v. Logan Paul bout on June 7th, MGK, 31, and Megan, 35, canoodled in the VIP section of the Hard Rock Stadium, taking selfies and cuddling as fans looked on. At one point, the “Bloody Valentine” rocker was photographed giving his girl a piggyback ride, maybe to offer some relief from her lucite high-heels! As usual, Megan looked effortlessly chic in a simple pair of light-wash denim and a khaki cami with her long dark tresses in their natural waves. MGK donned a monochromatic red look, pairing an oversized red tank with coordinating metallic red trousers. Always the style star, he added some jewelry, including a big pearl necklace.