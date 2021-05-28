Dwayne Johnson Teases Shirtless Scene For Black Adam

Production is now underway on Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and fans are curious to see exactly how the DC Comics sequel comes together. Last week brought the first look (both official and unofficial) of the new costume worn by the saga's titular character, and when you add that to multiple new casting announcements and other behind-the-scenes details, it's definitely gotten fans hyped. Of course, there's also been the question of whether or not the film could feature a cameo from Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, especially as his own Black Adam solo movie is currently filming in the same area as Fury of the Gods. In a recent Q&A on Instagram, Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg was asked if Black Adam will appear, and seemingly shot the idea down, answering in Swedish that "No, he has his own movie."