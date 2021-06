In a new Rolling Stone article about how entrepreneurs have begun trying to concoct new ways to profit from the legacy of rock stars from days past, including technologies like holograms, Christopher Dalston, a booking agent at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), revealed that he was once approached with the idea of "an AC/DC hologram of Bon Scott," referring to the band's singer who died in 1980. Although he didn't say which hologram company approached him, Dalston added: "We asked ourselves, 'Do we want to represent something with Bon Scott?' And it just wasn't right for us at that point. It's a very personal thing to the groups. … You have to be careful what you do there. AC/DC is still a very current band with Brian Johnson singing."