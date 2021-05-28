Opening next week

"My grandmother was right. The Boogeyman was real." Brutal!! Universal + Blumhouse have debuted the full-length official trailer next Halloween sequel, called Halloween Kills, which is now being released in October this year after being delayed due to the pandemic. This is the next sequel in the brand new trilogy (Halloween in 2018, Halloween Kills coming up, ending with Halloween Ends in 2022) and it's once again directed by David Gordon Green. Somehow Michael managed to survive Laurie's trap at the end of the last movie, and makes it out alive. Once they learn he is still not dead, the Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands - forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Yes! Take him down!! Jamie Lee Curtis returns, joined by Anthony Michael Hall, Judy Greer, Kyle Richards, Robert Longstreet, Andi Matichak, and Nick Castle playing "The Shape". This looks like one hell of a terrifying sequel. Holy hell, he is pissed!