Movies

Opening next week

By The Washington Post
wiltonbulletin.com
 28 days ago

- "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" is a supernatural horror sequel about a murder blamed on demonic possession. - A 13-year-old frontier girl befriends a wild mustang in the animated adventure "Spirit Untamed."

www.wiltonbulletin.com
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Movies

Celebration Cinema To Mark “Cinema Week” Next Week

Set for next week is Cinema Week at Celebration Cinema. The theater chain’s Emily Loeks tells WSJM News it’s going to be an annual celebration of the theater experience with special deals and prizes given away at the movies. Loeks says Cinema Week comes at a perfect time. “A lot...
Movies

Jackson White starring in new Pet Sematary film

Jackson White will star in a new 'Pet Sematary' movie. The actor will play Jud Crandall in the follow-up to the 2019 supernatural horror movie, the second film adaptation of Stephen King's self-proclaimed scariest book. Lindsey Beer is directing the flick and is writing the latest version off the script...
Movies

A24 releases a guide to The Green Knight narrated by Ralph Ineson

A24 want to make sure that you receive a unique kind of history lesson before they unleash David Lowery’s long-awaited The Green Knight into cinemas on July 30th. It promises to be an altogether different take on the Arthurian Legend, so one of its stars, Ralph Ineson (TheWitch) is here to talk you through the “far reaching, culturally resonant, morality tale”; take a look below.
Video Games

Werewolves Within Director Josh Ruben Talks Blending Humor With Horror for the Lycanthropic Whodunnit

Filmmaker Josh Ruben made his directorial feature-film debut with last year's Scare Me, which earned immense praise at the Sundance Film Festival before earning more acclaim when it landed on the streaming service Shudder. Audiences were drawn to the film thanks to its blend of humor and horror, in addition to the premise focusing on two characters in an isolated setting, allowing their chemistry to keep the audience engaged in the narrative. With his latest film, Werewolves Within, he was able to use his previous experiences to find all-new ways of blending genres while expanding the cast to feature a larger ensemble of hilarious performers. Werewolves Within hits theaters on June 25th and VOD on July 2nd.
Movies

Best Classic Horror Movies on Netflix

This list of best classic horror movies is especially for Netflix fans! If you love creepy movies with gripping plot twists and visual effects that see you hiding behind your sofa, then browse our list and enjoy!. You surely love good horror if you are reading this. Nowadays we like...
Movies

Michael Lives On! First Full Trailer for 'Halloween Kills' Horror Sequel

"My grandmother was right. The Boogeyman was real." Brutal!! Universal + Blumhouse have debuted the full-length official trailer next Halloween sequel, called Halloween Kills, which is now being released in October this year after being delayed due to the pandemic. This is the next sequel in the brand new trilogy (Halloween in 2018, Halloween Kills coming up, ending with Halloween Ends in 2022) and it's once again directed by David Gordon Green. Somehow Michael managed to survive Laurie's trap at the end of the last movie, and makes it out alive. Once they learn he is still not dead, the Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands - forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Yes! Take him down!! Jamie Lee Curtis returns, joined by Anthony Michael Hall, Judy Greer, Kyle Richards, Robert Longstreet, Andi Matichak, and Nick Castle playing "The Shape". This looks like one hell of a terrifying sequel. Holy hell, he is pissed!
Movies

Halloween Kills Trailer Has Michael Myers On An Insane And Bloody Rampage

The horror movies of 2020 are back, ladies and gentleman. Thanks to the pandemic, a whole slew of titles from the genre found themselves delayed, and now that the theatrical experience is back we are getting to see and preview a whole lot of scary movies. In addition to the releases of Spiral: From The Book Of Saw, A Quiet Place Part II and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, we also have The Forever Purge on the way next week, and a brand new trailer just debuted yesterday for Candyman. And as though all of that weren't enough to scratch our itch for big scares on the big screen, we now have this amazing new preview for Halloween Kills.
Movies

Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Novel Official Trailer

"Hollywood 1969… You shoulda been there!" Sony has released a brand new trailer for the novelization of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. If you haven't heard about this, Tarantino also wrote a book, essentially turning the film's script into a novel. "Quentin Tarantino's long-awaited first work of fiction — at once hilarious, delicious, and brutal — is the always surprising, sometimes shocking new novel based on his Academy Award- winning film." Based on the original feature, the book has more scenes and more time spent with Rick and Cliff. Tarantino's tease: "In the movie, Cliff is a real enigma, you're kind of like, what's this guy's deal? And one of the things in the book is, there's these isolated chapters… It goes back in time to tell you about Cliff at this point in time." The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Margaret Qualley, Kurt Russell, Rumer Willis, Scoot McNairy, Tim Roth, Damian Lewis. And this trailer even has a few scenes that were cut. Enjoy.
Movies

Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino to Receive Rome Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award. Quentin Tarantino, the director who paid tribute to Italian spaghetti Westerns in Django Unchained (2012), will be honored by the Rome Film Festival this year with a lifetime…. Quentin Tarantino Jokes It Won’t Be Long Before His Baby Drops F-Bombs.
Movies

Interview: Josh Ruben on Making a Horror Comedy With Bite in “Werewolves Within”

“You’re going to fit right in in Beaverfield — everything here is a little questionable,” Cecily (Milana Vayntraub) tells Finn (Sam Richardson) in “Werewolves Within” as she shows the new U.S. Forest Service ranger around town. She may be underselling the place, which would seem to hide more than its storefronts under the snow that blankets the town and while Finn is there to protect the forest, he may not be capable of seeing the trees, thrust into action almost immediately upon his arrival as the only one to have a badge of any kind during a power outage in which a dead body surfaces at the inn he’s staying at, making all those who are huddled there for warmth a suspect.
TV Series

How Twin Peaks Influenced Netflix's Sweet Tooth

The love and influence of David Lynch and Mark Frost's Twin Peaks can be felt in most of Jeff Lemire's comics work, including his seminal series Sweet Tooth. In addition to the trippy dream sequences it has, and the fact that its follow-up series is also called Sweet Tooth: The Return like the show's 2017 sequel, Sweet Tooth has plenty in common with the fan-favorite TV show. Even beyond the influence of Twin Peaks on Sweet Tooth the comic, the cult show had an effect on what the producers of the live-action adaptation decided to do with the Netflix TV show.
Movies

Mark Cousins’ The Story of Film is heading to Blu-ray

Celebrating its tenth anniversary and released in high definition for the first time, The Story of Film: An Odyssey, written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Mark Cousins, is a landmark documentary on international film told through the history of cinematic innovation, which has influenced film teaching around the world. Five...
Movies
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘Wyatt Earp’ Starring Kevin Costner Premiered in Theaters in 1994

Love it or hate it, Kevin Costner and Dennis Quaid clearly had a blast filming Wyatt Earp together, which hit theaters June 4, 1994. While short of a “modern classic” as far as Costner’s films go, Wyatt Earp remains a staple of the genre he redefined in the 1990s. In the titular role, the Hollywood icon stars in this epic that sprawls from Wichita to Dodge City to the O.K. Corral in Tombstone!
Movies

What Lies Beneath Blu-ray

Paramount Home Media Distribution has revealed that it plans to release on Blu-ray Robert Zemeckis' thriller What Lies Beneath (2000), starring Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer, Miranda Otto, James Remar, and Wendy Crewson. The release will be available for purchase later this summer. Synopsis: It had been a year since Dr....
Movies
CinemaBlend

Zac Efron's Firestarter Remake Showed Stephen King Its Script And Got Great News

Having spent nearly a half-century watching his novels and short stories turned into films, miniseries, and television shows, Stephen King doesn’t have a reputation for sugar-coating his opinions when it comes to adaptations of his work. He’ll proudly announce his support of any project he likes (for example, the series based on his Mr. Mercedes trilogy), but he’s also not afraid to express dissatisfaction (for example, Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining and Children Of The Corn). Naturally, getting his approval can mean a lot, which is why it’s exciting to learn that King has thus far liked what he has seen from the developing remake of Firestarter starring Zac Efron.