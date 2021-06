Of all the potentially offensive elements to "Army of the Dead" - from topless zombie showgirls chowing down on gamblers, to the government using a medical emergency to crack down on dissent, to an emergency zombie Caesarean section - the one causing the most anger is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo by former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer. The controversy is the perfect example of how illiterate too many moviegoers have become - and the way filmmakers have aided and abetted a literalism that makes our movies sillier.