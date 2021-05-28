Cancel
Missoula County, MT

Missoulian editorial: New bell schedule promising

Missoulian
 18 days ago

A timely helping of huckleberries to Missoula County Public Schools for forwarding a plan to start the daily instruction for high school students at 8:55 a.m. this fall. Multiple studies have shown that an earlier wake-up time cuts into the amount of sleep teens need, and more sleep yields lasting health benefits — in addition to improved school performance. This is why a district committee recommended a later start to the school day back in 2018, before the pandemic forced schools to close and then reopen with limited in-person hours. MCPS is now planning to start the next school year in Phase 3, the “traditional” school model, but with a modified bell schedule that holds a lot of promise and is worth a try.

