Life is what you make of it. FreewayRick Ross has had a truly legendary life, making over a few million dollars per day at one point. He's been active in the streets and he's put in work in the music and cannabis industries. After being sentenced to life in prison for establishing a major drug empire, Ross' sentence was reduced following an appeal. He ended up spending just under twenty years in prison and according to his latest interview with Shirley Ju for Shirley's Temple, he actually enjoyed his time behind bars.