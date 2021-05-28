Cancel
New on DVD: First-time director and lead team up in basketball drama

By Tribune News Service Published:
Columbian
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Fresh Off the Boat” author Eddie Huang’s directorial debut, a coming-of-age basketball drama starring newcomer Taylor Takahashi, tops the DVD releases for the week of June 1. “Boogie”: Takahashi, in his first feature film role, stars as the titular Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a Chinese American high school basketball prodigy in...

