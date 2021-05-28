New on DVD: First-time director and lead team up in basketball drama

Actor Kim Nam Gil has confirmed his casting for the lead role in the new SBS drama 'Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil'. SBS' new drama 'Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil' is a crime thriller that take on the perspective of profilers struggling to read the minds of serial killers, who are at the peak of evil. It is based on a novel, of the same name, written by Kwon Il Yong and Go Na Moo. Kim Nam Gil has been casted for the role of Song Ha-Young, a criminal profiler who is capable of looking closely into people's minds and digging deeper than anyone else could into the criminal cases. With a cold charisma, many anticipate to see Kim Nam Gil portray his character with weight, and relay the appropriate amount of tension in the scenes with the serial killer on the loose.