Incredible image: Gorgeous magnetic chaos in the galactic center

By Phil Plait
syfy.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe center of our galaxy is a terrifying maelstrom of matter and energy. You'd think having a supermassive black hole there would be the major source of the chaos, but in fact it's a bit player. Instead, the frenzy at the Milky Way's heart is created by exploding stars, regions of massive star birth, and streams of hot gas. And pulling the strings on all this — almost literally — are powerful magnetic fields.

