While it was briefly overtaken by the new series Sweet Tooth, Lucifer is once again at the top of Netflix's streaming stats. Business Insider reports that the action drama about the Lord of Hell was the top-streamed show on any platform in the US this week, being 48.3 times more in demand than the average show. The second half of the fifth season dropped on May 28, so viewers have been busy catching up on the fan-favorite series. The sixth and final season will drop later in 2021.