Najee Harris was drafted to be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ featured back. During this weekend’s rookie minicamp, he’s not only that, he’s the only running back. As confirmed by the release of the team’s 34-man, three-day roster, Harris is the only eligible RB participating. There’s not even a fullback there to serve as a quasi-runner. For context, in their 2018 and 2019 rookie minicamps, five running backs were invited. And during a typical training camp, there are at least that many and usually one or two more. But with the NFL allowing a max of five tryout players, the team couldn’t bring anyone else in. Those tryout spots were spent on the trenches and quarterback so the team could have a couple of linemen and an arm to get through practice.