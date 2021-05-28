3Peaks taproom truckin’ into summer in Ridgefield
The Smokin’ Oak’s food truck is parked at 3Peaks Public House and Taproom in Ridgefield through this summer, joining Pacific Northwest Best Fish Company and Street Dogos. The Smokin’ Oak first parked its food truck outside of 3Peaks (24415 N.E. 10th Ave.; 360-887-3157) in mid-April, serving brisket, pulled pork, sausage and spare ribs, along with collard greens and cornbread. It’s open 3-9 p.m. (or until sold out) Thursdays through Saturdays.www.columbian.com