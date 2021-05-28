Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgefield, WA

3Peaks taproom truckin’ into summer in Ridgefield

By Rachel Pinsky, for The Columbian Published:
Columbian
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smokin’ Oak’s food truck is parked at 3Peaks Public House and Taproom in Ridgefield through this summer, joining Pacific Northwest Best Fish Company and Street Dogos. The Smokin’ Oak first parked its food truck outside of 3Peaks (24415 N.E. 10th Ave.; 360-887-3157) in mid-April, serving brisket, pulled pork, sausage and spare ribs, along with collard greens and cornbread. It’s open 3-9 p.m. (or until sold out) Thursdays through Saturdays.

www.columbian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Ridgefield, WA
Ridgefield, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Fish And Chips#Pulled Pork#Fish Tacos#Food Drink#3peaks Taproom Truckin#House#Taproom#N E 10th Ave#Frito Pie#Beckwiths#Digitalpour#Pfriem Family Brewers#Mexican#Matchless Brewing#Crux Fermentation Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines in a 268-161 vote to scrap the 2002 authorization for...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
POTUSNBC News

Justice Department drops lawsuit over John Bolton book critical of Trump

Lawyers for the Justice Department and John Bolton told a federal judge late Wednesday that the government no longer wishes to pursue legal action against the former Trump national security adviser over his book critical of the Trump White House, ending an attempt to seize his profits from the book.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...