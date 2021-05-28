Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by proven model that nailed Josh Allen's big season

CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to his 2,000-yard rushing season last year, Derrick Henry was the Fantasy football MVP in addition to being the Offensive Player of the Year. But predicting who will score the most points in the 2021 Fantasy football season is anyone's guess as history has taught us not to expect a repeat season from Henry. Christian McCaffrey topped all Fantasy players in 2019 while Todd Gurley did so the year prior, so you can't necessarily use past performance as a predictor of future success when getting ready for your Fantasy football drafts.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sportsline#Adp#Bills#Jaguars#Steelers#Giants#Nfc#Sterling Shepard#Kadar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

49ers sign former Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee to one-year deal following weekend tryout

The San Francisco 49ers are adding some depth to their wide receiver unit by signing veteran pass catcher Marqise Lee to a one-year deal following a workout over the weekend, the club announced Monday. In a corresponding move, the Niners waived receiver Austin Proehl. Meanwhile, Lee heads to San Francisco looking to get his pro career back on track after a number of speed bumps over the previous few seasons.
Gamblingchatsports.com

Las Vegas oddsmakers favor New York Giants in only 5 of 17 games

If oddsmakers from Westgate Superbook are correct, the 2021 season could be a long one for the New York Giants. In just-released long-range week-by-week odds, SuperBook has the Giants favored in just five of 17 games. Week 1 — Giants (+1) vs. Denver Broncos. Week 2 — Giants (+3) at...
NFLelitesportsny.com

Significant number of Giants, Jets players showing up to Phase 2 of offseason program

The Giants and Jets reportedly both had great showings to commence Phase 2 of the 2021 NFL offseason program. The rift between the NFL and its Players Association in regard to voluntary in-person workouts this offseason is still in existence. The NFLPA is encouraging players to opt out of the workouts in order to remain safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

49ers Signing WR Marqise Lee, Waiving WR Austin Proehl

According to Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are signing WR Marqise Lee to a contract. Lee tried out for San Francisco at rookie minicamp this past weekend. To make room on the roster, the 49ers will waive WR Austin Proehl, per Matt Maiocco. Lee, 29, is a former second-round pick of...
NFLgiants.com

Cover 3: What we learned at Giants Rookie Minicamp

The Giants.com crew recaps all you need to know from the 2021 rookie minicamp:. John Schmeelk: This wasn't a typical rookie minicamp, with barely more than 20 players in attendance, including some undrafted free agents and a few tryouts. There were no team sessions or full-speed 1-on-1 drills. In other words, there wasn't much to see. Even with the limited work, first-round pick Kadarius Toney barely participated in the team drills or many routes after having issues finding the right shoes on the first day.
NFLRealGM

Giants Sign Kelvin Benjamin, Could Move Him To TE

The New York Giants have signed former first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin. Benjamin has not played in the NFL since 2018. He worked primarily as a tight end at the tryout. "In terms of Benjamin working a different position [Friday], we're going to work different guys at a variety of things right now," Joe Judge said. "He's a big guy. He's always been a big receiver. He'll work receiver. He's working a little bit flex tight end as well.
NFLchatsports.com

Kelvin Benjamin listed as wide receiver on Giants’ roster

In somewhat of a surprise move, the New York Giants signed free agent wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin on Sunday after he took part in their rookie minicamp over the weekend. What’s really interesting is that Benjamin tried out as a tight end and not as a wide receiver, the position which he played previously with the Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. But on the Giants’ roster he’s listed as a wide receiver.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Giants: 3 likely cut candidates on defense

With the signing of Kelvin Benjamin and Corey Clement, the New York Giants will need to cut two current players on the roster to create room in the 90. As rookie camp concluded over the weekend, the Giants will now look forward to OTAs as their next opportunity to bring the team together.
NFLWPTV

Belle Glade native Kelvin Benjamin signs with New York Giants

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former Florida State star and Belle Glade native Kelvin Benjamin is attempting to make his NFL comeback. The New York Giants announced Sunday that they've signed the former first-round draft pick. Benjamin, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2018, attended the team's rookie minicamp...
NFLUSA Today

Giants have a roster stacked with Day 1 and Day 2 draft picks

The New York Giants have signed former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to a one-year, “prove-it” deal after his tryout session this weekend at the team’s rookie minicamp. They are hoping he can develop into a tight end. Benjamin is a former first-round pick, selected 28th overall by Panthers’...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Training Camp Profile: OLB Ryan Anderson

The Giants made a solid effort to build up their outside linebacker corps in both free agency and the draft. So where does outside linebacker Ryan Anderson, a five-year veteran and former second-round draft pick by the Washington Football Team, fit into the equation?. Background. Anderson played his college ball...
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Storylines for Every Game on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Schedule

By now, you've probably heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the easiest schedule in the league entering the 2021 season. You've probably read about the easiest and toughest games on the slate. Perhaps you've even come across a record projection or two. But how about a storyline, or several,...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

WR Marqise Lee signs one-year contract with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers signed free-agent wide receiver Marqise Lee to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. The 49ers waived fellow wide receiver Austin Proehl in a corresponding move. Lee, 29, hasn't played since the 2019 season after spending five seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played in just...
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLfredonialeader.org

What do Fredonia students think about the NFL Draft?

This past week saw the NFL 2021 Draft come and go. Each year, there are analysts that say who “won or lost” this. Instead of trying to act like one of these analysts myself, I decided to let some of the students of Fredonia do their best impressions of them instead.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers signing former Jaguars WR Marqise Lee

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Marqise Lee's return to the NFL includes a new location: Santa Clara. The former second-round pick is signing with the 49ers on Monday, Ian Rapoport reports. More San Francisco 49ers News.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

90 players in 90 days: quarterback Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills won 13 games in the pandemic-altered 2020 NFL season. While general manager Brandon Beane has built a fantastic roster with plenty of depth throughout, the team’s fortunes really turned thanks to the growth of the man drafted to be the franchise quarterback. The Bills haven’t had a...