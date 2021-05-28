Letter: Plan is needed for sustainable salmon

Yes, yes it does. So what is it and how did it come into being? Let’s take the second question first. Every 20 years or so the city updates its General Plan. The last revision was approved on November 14, 2006 after about two years of work by over 100 citizens, the City commissions, and City staff. In the second paragraph of the Introduction the General Plan states: “Inherent in our long-range view, expressed in the Community Vision, is the concept of sustainability.” This runs as a theme throughout the document, and sustainability is called out in the goals, policies, and implementation measures that are included. The document is quite expansive and inclusive, and because of this breadth, it is a bit overwhelming.