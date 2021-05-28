Letter: Plan is needed for sustainable salmon
Mark Swenson’s letter regarding declining fish stocks (“Overfishing is the issue,” Our Readers’ Views, May 22) raises an important point. History has shown us the consequences of overharvesting natural resources (see “Collapse” by Jared Diamond). And while there are many factors that are causing the decline and possible extinction of our native Pacific salmon species, Swenson is correct that unsustainable predation by the various user groups is a major factor.www.columbian.com