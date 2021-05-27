How to Design and Order Custom T-Shirts for Any Enterprise

This homeowner’s interior design firm, NB Design Group, had worked with DeForest Architects on numerous projects before she and her partner hired them to design a modern home that brings the vast high-desert beauty of Bend, Ore., into the living spaces. For those occasions when they want more privacy, architect John Deforest designed unique multifunction walls that enable spaces to expand and contract as needed to optimize use for just the owners, a few guests, or a large gathering. The goal was to provide privacy for the main bedroom, guest bedroom, and office when entertaining without interrupting the free flow of space at other times. Without visible doorways, the 2670-sq.-ft. house appears spacious and open. The cabinet wall between the living room and master suite features five sliding panels that conceal (or reveal) a fireplace, TV, storage, and bedroom spaces. For overnight company, a large hinged-wall section can be closed to transform a sitting area into a guest bedroom. Like the master suite, the entry courtyard can remain open or be completely blocked off from the driveway when a wall of panels and gate are closed. It was designed to give the clients three options: to open up the courtyard completely when entertaining; to come and go conveniently via the swing door while keeping the courtyard private; and to lock everything up tight when they are away. A 400-pound box rail track and trolleys from Real Carriage Door Co. were used for the entry’s large sliding panel, which has a wood-finished custom steel frame with steel rod and turnbuckle for cross-bracing and a custom but simple cane bolt to fix it in place.