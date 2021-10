The Stallion Springs CSD held their annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 2 to an overflow crowd. All of the parking lots were full, there were long lines for brats and beer, sno-cones, hotdogs and the 36 vendors in the gym were kept quite busy. The band played from noon to 5 p.m. and crowds gathered round to hear them play. Vanessa and her crew did a great job of putting it all together and a special thanks to the Stallion Springs Police Department, the security company and CERT team for their efforts in keeping everyone safe.

STALLION SPRINGS, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO