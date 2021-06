During the next few weeks our Cottonwood District team members are gearing up for the Barton and Ellis County Fairs. Our days are filled with scheduling consultation judging and making sure volunteers are recruited to help things run smoothly. Since last year’s virtual Fair didn’t provide as much interaction with the youngsters, I am really looking forward to our 2021 version. It is always rewarding to help a young 4-H’er who is preparing to visit with the judge about their exhibit.