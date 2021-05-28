The Road to a Columbia Celebration
The CoMo 200 Task Force plans a celebration of the centuries. The CoMo 200 Bicentennial Task Force, appointed by Mayor Brian Treece in early 2018, was tasked with a huge job — ensuring that Columbia’s bicentennial was a memorable and historical celebration for the city. As they broke into various working groups and began brainstorming and planning a wide range of community projects and activities to celebrate 200 years of Columbia’s history, excitement and anticipation grew. Then, March 2020 hit, and the COVID-19 pandemic forced the task force to regroup and reimagine their plans.comomag.com