The Road to a Columbia Celebration

Christopher and Flora Dinehart moved from Chicago to Slayton in 1882, the year the town was platted, because they thought it was a good place to open a bank. Nine years later they hired Minnesota architect Frank Thayer to design a house for them. The result — a mixture of Queen Anne and Stick style architecture — was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982. Today it is owned by Murray County and managed for the public’s use by the Murray County Historical Society.