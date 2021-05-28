Cancel
This week in DFW bankruptcies

Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 18 days ago
Dallas area bankruptcy courts recorded four business filings — including zero with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended May 21, 2021. Year to date through May 21, 2021, the court recorded 112 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -40 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

