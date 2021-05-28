This week in DFW bankruptcies

As the architects and interior designers of LEO A DALY’s Dallas studio begin their return to in-person work post-pandemic, an expanded staff, major project wins and a fantastic new studio space on McKinney Ave have employees celebrating. Within the last few months, the Dallas design studio has won significant new projects in both the healthcare and hospitality markets. Two large resorts, one in Anguilla and one in Jamaica, show signs of the hospitality industry bouncing back to life after COVID. LEO A DALY will provide architecture and interior design on both projects. In healthcare, a major addition and renovation in Oklahoma is kicking off and will include planning, architecture and interior design scope. “Our studio has a passionate team who truly believes in LEO A DALY’s vision of transforming the human experience through the power of design. Whether it is in the hospitality or healthcare industry, we seek to understand our clients’ complex operational needs and develop innovative, thoughtful and sustainable solutions with them,” said Barbara Crittenden, director of business development for the studio. With the growing project load, the studio has hired several talented new design staff in key positions. • Michaela Thompson, a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska, joins the team as an interior designer. • Jennifer Houser relocated from the west coast for her role as senior interior designer, bringing a strong hospitality background. • Regan Holton, AIA, NCARB, brings 16 years of architecture experience and a serious talent for watercolor to his role as senior architect. • Amber Singleton, an interior designer, joined the firm this month. • Dean Pinkston-Hayes, NCIDQ, RID, Assoc. AIA, takes on the role of director of interior design for the Dallas hospitality group, taking over for Kathy Chavez, who has been promoted to hospitality market sector leader. With almost 30 years of experience, Pinkston-Hayes’ portfolio includes hospitality, residential and country club projects all over the world, with the majority being in the luxury space. “We have been very fortunate to continue to be able grow our Dallas team and portfolio over the past year,” says Marsha Whitt, director of operations. “We have a supportive work environment that has encouraged the team to flourish.” The new studio on the 8th floor of 3232 McKinney Ave was designed in-house with a focus on sustainability, collaboration, and flexibility. With a growing staff and more employees coming back to in-person work every day, the vibrant, creative atmosphere of the space – completed mid-pandemic – is truly coming alive for the first time. “It’s a great way to come back to work. So many people have been anxious about the idea of returning to the in-person workplace post-pandemic. This new space does away with all that. We designed for us, with the idea of capturing that sense of inspiration and excitement that we want to have at work. At the same time, LEO A DALY will soon be rolling out our back-to-work plan, and it fully embraces the new concept of hybrid scheduling. With that, we’ll get to keep the good part of work-from-home (flexibility!) while recovering the creative, collaborative part of workplace culture that we all miss,” said Steve Lichtenberger, President of LEO A DALY. The studio is actively hiring. Positions include project managers in both the healthcare and hospitality teams. Visit leoadaly.com/careers for more information on the open positions, or reach out to Marsha Whitt, Director of Operations for the studio, or Jaqueline Johnston, Senior Recruiter for the firm.