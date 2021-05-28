Cancel
Collier County, FL

Watch Collier County Public Schools students graduate Friday morning

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollier County Public Schools will be holding Class of 2021 commencement ceremonies Friday morning. The ceremonies will all take place at 9 a.m. in each Collier County high school’s football stadium (Lorenzo Walker Technical High School will hold its ceremony at Paradise Coast Sports Park and special accommodations will be made for Everglades City School). Every graduate will be allowed up to four guests. Seating will be in the stands and/or field using pre-identified, marked seats to allow each graduate’s guests to sit together while socially distancing from others.

