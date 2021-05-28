Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Rich Greenfield Explains His 1-Cent AMC Entertainment Price Target

By Adam Eckert
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The recent move in AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has nothing to do with a short squeeze, Lightshed Partners analyst Rich Greenfield said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." What Happened: 680 million shares were traded Thursday, yet AMC Entertainment only has 450 million shares outstanding, Greenfield said. "If hedge funds wanted to...

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
50K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Lightshed Partners#Cnbc#The Amc Outlook#Fair#Amc Price Action#Flickr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Finance Of America Shares Are Surging Higher Today

Mortgage, student loan and financial services company Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) is trading higher Tuesday on news of an analyst upgrade and an index inclusion. What Happened: Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws upgraded shares of Finance of America to Strong Buy and announced a price target of $13.50. Finance of...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Alibaba Group Holding. The company has an average price target of $310.79 with a high of $407.00 and a low of $270.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding AMC Entertainment's Unusual Options Activity

On Monday, shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $53.88. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksEntrepreneur

AMC Entertainment vs. Nokia: Which Meme Stock is a Better Buy?

As the meme stock craze roars back after a temporary lull, Reddit favorites AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Nokia (NOK) are making big ripples in the stock market. Thanks to the Reddit-fueled hype and the ease of stock trading, these two names have gained significantly. But while their rally is reminiscent of GameStops’ massive gains in late January, these two stocks are expected to be extremely volatile. Keeping this in mind, let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

AMC Entertainment's Moves Make Sense

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) files to sell 11 million shares, sending the stock down 30%. ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) loses a proxy fight as an activist firm gains a third seat on the board of directors. Motley Fool analyst Bill Mann, with host Chris Hill, analyzes those stories and FireEye's (NASDAQ:FEYE) decision to sell part of its business (and its name) to a private equity firm.
StocksFXStreet.com

AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: AMC flirts with $60.00

AMC shares picked up on Monday, reached a daily high of $60.55. Wall Street closed mixed, as the focus is on the US Federal Reserve's decision. AMC keeps struggling to remain afloat despite frenzy fundraising. Update June 14: AMC Entretainment Holdings Inc. gained 15.38% on Monday to close the day...
Financial ReportsEconomyWatch.com

AMC Stock Price Forecast June 2021 – Time to Buy AMC Shares?

US-based cinema chain AMC Entertainment (NYSC:AMC) is one of the largest chains operating in the country, headquartered in Leadwood, Kansas. It conducts operations in both US as well as international markets. The company’s main source of exhibition revenues is from box office admissions, beverage sales, and theatre food. It is listed on the NYSE and is a constituent of the Russell 2000 Index.
Drinksmodernreaders.com

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.21.
MoviesPosted by
TheStreet

AMC Entertainment Rebounds on Credit Rating Upgrade From S&P

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report shares were on the rebound Friday after the movie-theater chain turned meme-stock mascot received an upgrade from S&P Global, thanks to its ongoing efforts in raising cash and paying off pandemic-induced debt. AMC shares were up more than 5% after S&P Global Ratings upgraded...
Financial Reportsswfinstitute.org

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. revealed that as of June 2, 2021, AMC had approximately 4.1 million shareholders eligible to vote at the upcoming Shareholder Meeting. Commenting about the share count, AMC President and CEO Adam Aron said in a press release, “The number of investors who want to own a part of AMC continues to increase and now stands at approximately 4.1 million. More than 80% of AMC shares are held by a broad base of retail investors with an average holding of around 120 shares. Some hold more and some hold less, however, each and every shareholder is important to AMC. Each shareholder has a critical role to play in AMC’s future by having their voice heard by voting at our upcoming Shareholder Meeting. By voting in favor of the proposals, together we can help position AMC, in its 101st year of business, for continued success over the next century.”
MarketsBenzinga

Why Is AMC Entertainment's Stock Trading Lower Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower, pulling back following a recent retail-driven surge in the name. Over the past couple of weeks, retail and Reddit traders have targeted stocks such as AMC as the stock has been trending across social media platforms. AMC Entertainment Holdings is involved...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why AMC Entertainment Stock Started the Week Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron has been ramping up his engagement with WallStreetBets retail traders. The stock had at times more than doubled last week, and it is picking up where it left off today. As of 10:15 a.m. EDT Monday, AMC shares were more than 17% higher.
Stocksinvesting.com

Tesla Falls Premarket; AMC Entertainment, GameStop Rise

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, June 7th. Please refresh for updates. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fell 0.5% after CEO Elon Musk announced, with a tweet, that the electric car manufacturer had pulled the planned production of its Model S Plaid Plus, which would have been Tesla’s longest-range vehicle and was also expected to be the priciest version of its flagship sedan, the Model S.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Sells $1,708,477.26 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $1,708,477.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why AMC Entertainment Skyrocketed 160.4% in May

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) skyrocketed 160.4% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The largest movie theater company in the world became the latest poster child of meme stock mania, as Reddit message board WallStreetBets fueled a massive spike in this beaten-down, highly shorted stock as the economy inched closer to a full reopening.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Sell AMC Entertainment Stock?

Over the past year, the iconic theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) has won over the hearts and souls of WallStreetBets traders. On Wednesday, its shares skyrocketed another 95.6% after the company announced it would launch an exclusive web platform for retail investors. Shareholders would receive many perks, including free popcorn, exclusive new screenings, and the chance to speak with CEO Adam Aron.
Businessopenthenews.com

TD Ameritrade restricts trading on AMC Entertainment

TD Ameritrade set up trading limitations on AMC Entertainment Holdings’ shares, the retail brokerage’s website appeared on Friday. Trading in the stock will be restricted to customers with own capital on hand and not borrowed funds, TD Ameritrade said, adding there may be some extra necessities on trading alternatives that expire on June 11.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Are Much More Likely Than AMC to Make You Rich

As meme stocks and cryptocurrencies dominate the financial media, it's hard not to enjoy the spectacle. AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has climbed 2,400% this year alone, even though many of its venues have been closed for a year. It even recently reported a 90% drop in year-over-year sales. Although it is subject to wild swings, the company's current market cap is $23 billion.