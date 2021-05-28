Cancel
Views From The Turnbuckle: Where Is Daniel Bryan Going?

By Jesse Collings
wrestlinginc.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of WrestlingInc or its staff. Due to a cavalcade of breaking news stories; from WWE releases to new TV deals to the return of live wrestling in front of fans, Daniel Bryan has been blown off of the front page. Make no mistake about it though, Bryan’s current free agency is the most intriguing ongoing story in wrestling, and just what is going to happen next in his career could be the defining moment of wrestling in 2021.

