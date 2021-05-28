Views From The Turnbuckle: Where Is Daniel Bryan Going?

Rumors have been swirling that the WWE has been in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling to begin a partnership between two of the biggest professional wrestling organizations in the world today, but it seems as if superstar Daniel Bryan has not been a part of these discussions recently. While Bryant was reportedly mentioned frequently in the earliest stages of the discussions between these two companies, more than likely making appearances as a part of New Japan, it seems as if the latest talks have squashed that idea and the current status of the partnership remains unknown.