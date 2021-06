Amateur internet sleuths are hard at work tracking down the people who stormed the Capitol building on January 6. They call themselves "Sedition Hunters," and their information has proven useful to law enforcement. Bloomberg Businessweek reporter David Yaffe-Bellany discusses why these people are devoting large chunks of their daily lives to this pursuit and how law enforcement is responding to them. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​