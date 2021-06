July 19, 2017 (San Diego) -- Like a zombie rising from the grave, Crown Books has come back to life. Like Borders and a number of other book sellers who were killed off by the likes of Amazon, they bit the dust in 2001 after being the third largest bookstore in the country. But the spirit was still alive and was bought lock stock and barrel including the loco and name by Rancho Penasquitos businessman Andy Wiess and reincarnated in Encinitas. They now sell used books at low prices.