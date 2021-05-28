Cancel
Austin, TX

Amid A Pandemic With Unequal Impact, A Proposal For A New Office Of Health Equity Died In The Texas Senate

austincountynewsonline.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the state’s Office of Minority Health Statistics and Engagement was defunded in 2017, no one could have predicted a massive pandemic would emerge three years later — one that disproportionately affected Black, Hispanic and disabled Texans, among other marginalized people. But that agency — created to track health disparities...

austincountynewsonline.com
Related
Austin, TX

Advocates for sex-trafficked children raise $1.1 million for shelter

Maybe it was the joy of returning to normalcy that put guests in a great mood, combined with a compelling need, but one thing is certain: raising $1.1 million in two hours is a noteworthy accomplishment for the Austin 20, which brought in enough donations to build “Nicole’s House” this month during an in-person event at the Austin Country Club.