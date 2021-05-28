Weekend Weather

Effective: 2021-06-15 15:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-15 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elbert A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ELBERT COUNTY At 352 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Agate, or 20 miles west of Limon, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Elbert County. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH