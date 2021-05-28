Cancel
US consumers boosted spending in April as inflation surged

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 28 days ago

WASHINGTON — Americans increased their spending by 0.5% in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks. Even with the pullback from a 4.7% surge in spending in March, the April increase provided further...

