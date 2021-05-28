Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

City Council Approves Proposals to Expand ACME Smoked Fish Factory in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

By Sebastian Morris
New York YIMBY |
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans to renovate and expand the ACME Smoked Fish Factory and Warehouse in Greenpoint, Brooklyn will officially proceed following approval from the New York City Council. ACME’s facilities currently occupy a wedge-shaped block at 30 Gem Street and were originally established in 1905. Led by Rubenstein Partners, the expansion will create over 600,000 square feet of new area for the company to bolster production and distribution of smoked and pickled fish products and expand its existing workforce.

newyorkyimby.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenpoint#Acme#Warehouse#The New York City Council#Rubenstein Partners#Brooklynites#The City Council#Acme Smoked Fish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Reaction to Biden-Putin summit ranges from 'positive' to 'disturbing'

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at their first summit on Wednesday to hold talks on arms control and cybersecurity. read more. Here is some reaction to their bilateral meeting in Geneva. U.S. SENATOR JEANNE SHAHEEN, DEMOCRAT. "I was pleased to see...