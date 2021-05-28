City Council Approves Proposals to Expand ACME Smoked Fish Factory in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Plans to renovate and expand the ACME Smoked Fish Factory and Warehouse in Greenpoint, Brooklyn will officially proceed following approval from the New York City Council. ACME’s facilities currently occupy a wedge-shaped block at 30 Gem Street and were originally established in 1905. Led by Rubenstein Partners, the expansion will create over 600,000 square feet of new area for the company to bolster production and distribution of smoked and pickled fish products and expand its existing workforce.