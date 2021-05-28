CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US consumers boosted spending in April as inflation surged

By The Associated Press
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Americans increased their spending by 0.5% in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks. Even with the pullback from a 4.7% surge in spending in March, the April increase...

US News and World Report

UK Recovery Perks up Despite Consumer Gloom and Inflation Surge

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's economy unexpectedly regained momentum in October, despite surging costs and mixed consumer signals, according to surveys on Friday that could tempt the Bank of England to raise interest rates for the first time since the pandemic. The preliminary "flash" IHS Markit/CIPS Composite Purchasing Managers' Index rose by...
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

This inflation surge is definitely not transitory

“The inflation numbers are undeniable”, says John Authers on Bloomberg. US consumer prices rose by 5.4% year-on-year in September, a return to the 13-year highs seen in summer as the economy reopened. “There’s no longer [a] way to dismiss this inflation... as merely transitory”. US inflation stays hot. US core...
BUSINESS
biztimes.biz

Profit surges at American Express with US spending resilient

NEW YORK — American Express had a very strong third quarter, posting a profit of $1.78 billion with Americans continuing to prove resilient in their spending despite the tenacity of the delta variant, as well as global supply chain issues. The New York company today topped last year’s profit of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AFP

Fed's Powell says 'premature' to up rates despite inflation risk

Despite a risk that high inflation in the United States could persist, it would be "premature" to raise borrowing rates and risk slowing the economic recovery, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday. The US central bank chief acknowledged that supply constraints and shortages that have caused prices to rise sharply are "likely to last longer than previously expected, likely well into next year." But at the Fed "we need to be patient," Powell said during a panel discussion organized by South Africa's central bank. The Fed is "on track" to begin to pull back on its massive monthly bond purchases, which would be completed by mid-2022, he said.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Powell says inflation risks rising, but Fed can be 'patient'

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday that the tangled supply chains and shortages that have bedeviled the U.S. economy since this summer have gotten worse and will likely keep inflation elevated well into next year. The Fed is not yet prepared to lift its benchmark interest rate, he said, though he suggested that the economy may be ready for a rate hike next year. There is now greater risk of "longer and more persistent bottlenecks and thus to higher inflation,” Powell said at a virtual conference hosted by the South African Reserve Bank.Powell, echoing many economists, has previously...
BUSINESS
WTAJ

US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, 2nd highest

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit totaled $2.77 trillion for 2021, the second-highest on record but an improvement from the all-time high of $3.13 trillion reached in 2020. The deficits in both years reflect trillions of dollars in government spending to counteract the devastating effects of a global pandemic. The Biden administration said Friday […]
U.S. POLITICS
Janet Yellen
investing.com

Inflation Expectations Surge to Highest in More Than a Decade

(Bloomberg) -- Market-implied expectations for U.S. inflation for the next half-decade surged to the highest in 15 years on Thursday amid the latest increase in commodity prices. As some U.S. Treasury yields attained multimonth highs this week, demand for inflation-protected Treasuries has kept their yields relatively stable. The difference represents...
BUSINESS
AFP

Supply bottlenecks, labor shortages slowed US growth, says Fed

Supply bottlenecks and labor shortages have slowed US economic growth and contributed to a sharp rise in prices, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The constraints and shortage of goods caused "significantly elevated prices" in most areas of the country, the Fed said in its "beige book" report on economic conditions, which noted rising uncertainty about the outlook. While economic activity increased at a "modest to moderate" rate over the last several weeks, in much of the country "the pace of growth slowed... constrained by supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and uncertainty around the Delta variant of Covid-19," the report said. The analysis, based on discussions with business and community contacts in the central bank's 12 regions, was prepared in advance of the Fed's next policy meeting November 2-3.
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Deloitte: Holiday spending to rise but not among all consumers

Not all consumers will be increasing their holiday spend this year. In fact, some will be spending less. Supply chain and inflation challenges may dampen seasonal cheer for some consumers, according to a report from Deloitte. The study forecast that, amid waning pandemic anxiety and stabilizing consumer sentiment, holiday spending will average $1,463 per household, up 5% from 2020 —with higher-income shoppers driving nearly all gains.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Surging inflation to lift the NZD/JPY?

New Zealand Q3 inflation has risen at its fastest pace in 10 years with the annual inflation rate move up to 4.9% from 3.3% in the second quarter. This has caused the New Zealand bond yield to rise sharply higher as expectations now increase for a 50 bps rate hike at the next RBNZ rate meeting.
BUSINESS
moneyandmarkets.com

Consumers Are Doing Better Even With High Inflation

Inflation is a growing concern for policymakers, analysts and consumers. While the first two groups talk about inflation, it’s the consumers who have to deal with it. Consumers have limited resources and must make sacrifices as prices rise. The latest inflation reports raised concerns that consumers might already be falling...
BUSINESS
gulfshorebusiness.com

Inflation Continues To Increase Consumer Costs

Consumers have noticed that they are spending more to restock their pantries and refrigerators. And prices aren’t going down anytime soon. Inflation is making it harder to stay on budget, and almost everything in every store costs more this month than it did last month. In September, inflation rose 5.4%,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

