Front & York’s Exterior Nears Completion at 85 Jay Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn
Exterior work is closing in on completion on Front & York, a 1.1-million-square-foot residential development at 85 Jay Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by CIM Group and LIVWRK, the full-block project consists of a pair of 21-story buildings that rise from a multi-level podium. The property will yield a total of 728 apartments with prices for the 408 condominiums starting around $950,000.newyorkyimby.com