Volkswagen was one of the first legacy automakers to fully understand the situation Tesla created. The California-based (soon to be Texas-based) company proved back in 2012 with the Model S that EVs can be sexy, tech-packed daily drivers. Not long after came Dieselgate and everything changed for VW. Not letting a crisis go to waste, VW shifted gears completely and dedicated itself to an electrified future. Its many brands are doing the same. That's all fine and good but VW Group CEO Herbert Diess still isn't satisfied.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO