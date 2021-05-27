Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Mustangs FC - Is Marnie really living the dream?

BBC
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichaela's not the only one feeling the tension in a new ecosystem, will Bianca ever pay attention to Marnie?. You can watch brand new episodes of Mustangs FC, every weekday at 08:25 from Monday 31st May on CBBC and iPlayer.

www.bbc.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mustangs Fc#Cbbc#Iplayer#Episodes#Mustangs Fc#Cbbc#Iplayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

EastEnders: Janine Butcher returning to BBC soap – and former viewers say they’ll now tune in again

It’s a good day to be an EastEnders fan.The BBC has announced the return of one of the BBC soap’s most popular characters in its 36-year history – Janine Butcher.Charlie Brooks first appeared as Janine in1998, succeeding Alexa Demetriou in the role. She left the soap in 2004 and, after several small returns, came back as a regular in 2008. She departed again in 2014.Brooks will reprise the role of Janine for what has been described as a “huge storyline”. Her episodes will air later this year.The soap’s story editor Kyri Zindilis teased on Twitter: “I’m very excited for this...
MusicPosted by
Popular Science

Live your dreams of becoming a DJ superstar with this STEM kit

The act of making music is cool in and of itself. Coming up with beats to create a head-bopping track is an impressive skill to have. But you know what’s infinitely cooler? Having the skills to not only make beats, but to put together an actual mixtable that makes song production possible in the first place.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

EastEnders: 27 best forgotten characters in BBC soap’s history

There was undoubtedly a time in your life when you considered EastEnders appointment viewing.For some, it was the Den and Angie-days; for others, it was the Golden Epoch of Janine and Barry, the latter of whom probably ranks as the soap’s most memorable character.More recent fans would most likely name storylines involving Stacey Slater and Max Branning as its most popular.It’s characters such as these that have ensured the soap has remained a staple of BBC schedules since it began 36 years ago – which is why so many people are excited about the news that Charlie Brooks is returning...
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Can you chart Kieffer Moore's career from non-league?

Watch Turkey v Wales live on BBC One from 16:00 BST; listen on BBC Radio Wales; text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Click here for more details. Kieffer Moore was Wales' goal-scoring hero in their opening Euro 2020 Group A game against Switzerland. But it has taken the former...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Helen Skelton's major bathroom transformation is total goals

This Week on the Farm presenter Helen Skelton shares her home with her husband Richie Myler and their two children, Ernie and Louis. The star took on a huge renovation project with this old Yorkshire property, but the hard work has paid off – just wait until you see the epic bathroom makeover!
SportsBBC

Cumbria's Wainwrights record broken by runner Sabrina Verjee

A fell runner has broken the record for completing all of Cumbria's 214 Wainwright peaks in less than six days. Sabrina Verjee, from Ambleside in the Lake District, finished the 325-mile (525km) route in five days, 23 hours and 49 minutes, at 06:52 BST. The vet previously ran the course...
TV & Videosinews.co.uk

The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC1, review: A delightful end to the best Great British show on TV

At its best, the Great British Hobby Show nails a carefully balanced recipe: the judges’ rapport, the comedy talent, the loveable amateur contestants. The Great British Bake Off pulled it off, and was rewarded with immediate, effervescent popularity. But its many imitators have sometimes floundered, roping in professional jewellers or potters or chefs and making the whole thing a bit too serious.
SportsBBC

Royal Ascot Ladies' Day 2021: Masks and millinery

Thousands of racegoers have donned their finest head-turning millinery for Ladies' Day, on the third day of Royal Ascot. Many chose to stylishly match their hats and face masks for flat racing's biggest meeting. The five-day event in Berkshire started on Tuesday with 12,000 spectators allowed daily as part of...
TV SeriesNME

Reece Shearsmith says ‘Inside No. 9’ could go on for three more series

Inside No.9 writer and creator Reece Shearsmith has told NME he believes the BBC anthology show could go on for another three series. Season six is currently showing on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer but Shearsmith said the next season is already written, in an interview about his new film In The Earth, which you can watch above.
Swimming & Surfingstirlingnews.co.uk

Matty Lee set to live Olympic dream alongside boyhood hero Tom Daley

MATTY LEE’S Olympic memories begun with watching Tom Daley – now he will have the chance to stand alongside him on diving’s biggest stage. The 23-year-old from Leeds will go for gold alongside Daley in the 10m synchro this summer fresh from their victory in May’s FINA Diving World Cup in the Japanese capital, which doubled up as a Tokyo test event.
U.K.BBC

North Leigh Roman Villa's secrets revealed in guide book

A 200-year-old guide book revealing details of a large and luxurious Roman villa has been rediscovered. It details the North Leigh Roman Villa in Oxfordshire, which had a total of 60 rooms. The fragile document was found in the Blenheim Palace archive and once belonged to the then Duke of...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mail

A look back at the outfits worn by Lord Alan Sugar's glamorous assistant on Celebrity Apprentice - but can you spot the one special detail in every design?

Natasha Young played the glamorous executive assistant to CEO Lord Alan Sugar on this year's season of Celebrity Apprentice. She always looked fashionable for the board meetings, and it has now emerged that all her outfits featured a small yet unique detail that fits the show perfectly. Her stunning ensembles,...