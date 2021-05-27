Mustangs FC - Is Marnie really living the dream?

There was undoubtedly a time in your life when you considered EastEnders appointment viewing.For some, it was the Den and Angie-days; for others, it was the Golden Epoch of Janine and Barry, the latter of whom probably ranks as the soap’s most memorable character.More recent fans would most likely name storylines involving Stacey Slater and Max Branning as its most popular.It’s characters such as these that have ensured the soap has remained a staple of BBC schedules since it began 36 years ago – which is why so many people are excited about the news that Charlie Brooks is returning...