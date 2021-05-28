Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Bend, KS

Sailor killed at Pearl Harbor in 1941 to be laid to rest in Larned

Posted by 
Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harold Eugene Bates is finally coming home to central Kansas this week after losing his life during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941. Bates was born in Rush Center in 1914. He was serving on the USS Oklahoma as a Navy Fireman 1st Class when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. 429 crewmen on the Oklahoma, including the 27-year-old Bates, died that day. Bates and many other members of the crew could not be identified and were buried in Hawaii.

greatbendpost.com
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
City
Home, KS
Great Bend, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
City
Larned, KS
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearl Harbor#Laid To Rest#Japanese#Navy#Bryant Funeral Home#Eagle Radio#Rear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

5 hurt when boat explodes at Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — Five people from Nebraska were seriously injured when a boat exploded Tuesday at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the explosion happened near Sunrise Beach. The boat was docked when a mechanical failure caused a fuel-related fire, the patrol said.
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kan. teen injured in shooting is uncooperative with police

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a teen to the hospital. Just after 2 am on Tuesday, police heard multiple shots near the area of the Patrol North substation in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A 911 call was then dispatched regarding a shooting in the 1500 block of N. Chautauqua.
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kan. apartment fire: 2 injured, firefighters resuscitate dog

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been critically injured in an apartment fire. Television station KAKE reports that firefighters were called around 3 a.m. Tuesday to the complex near the Kellogg and Interstate 135 interchange. Arriving firefighters discovered a person trapped in the apartment, and another person...
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kansas woman charged in stabbing death of fiance

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 39-year-old Kansas woman is charged with stabbing her fiance to death. Eva Banks of Leavenworth is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Jerrold Rhodes. Police say Rhodes was stabbed to death Saturday at a home the couple shared in Leavenworth. Police Chief...
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

15-year-old Kansas driver strikes motorcycle

LABETTE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 5p.m. Sunday in Labette County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Chevy Malibu driven by Mara M. Cash, 15, Mound City, was southbound on U.S 59 and Corning Avenue. The vehicle struck a southbound 2009 Harley Davidson Electra Glide...
Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Witnesses observe kittens thrown from vehicle on US 281

The Golden Belt Humane Society is seeking any information about an incident that happened Monday, June 14 between the time of 1 p.m. and 1:20 p.m. In a social media post, the Humane Society noted a white passenger car or small white SUV was heading north on US 281 Highway between Great Bend and Hoisington around the Barton Hills area. A couple of witnesses heading southbound observed two kittens being thrown from the white vehicle.
Topeka, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

New KHP service dog will assist with explosive detection, more

TOPEKA —The Kansas Highway Patrol announced on social media Monday they have a new police service dog. The two-year old Belgian Malinois from Holland named Ares is assigned to Technical Trooper Bosley. Ares is certified in explosive detection and patrol to include evidence recovery, tracking, building clearing, area searches and...
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kansas woman charged for violent knife attack

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas woman accused in a stabbing made her first court appearance in the case June 9. Mykala McAlpine, 20, of Wichita, is charged with aggravated battery, according to Sedgwick County District Attorney. Just before 2:30 a.m. June 5, police responded to a residence in the 500 Block of...
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

84-year-old Kansas man injured in carjacking

GYPSUM - An 84-year-old newspaper delivery person was injured early Saturday morning when he was dragged while trying to prevent his vehicle from being stolen in Gypsum. Robert Rogers had gotten out of his 2000 Subaru Legacy to deliver a newspaper in the 400 block of Maple Street (Kansas Highway 4) at 4:10 a.m. Saturday when a gray 2004 Honda Civic pulled up behind the Legacy, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Kansas City police investigate 68th homicide of 2021

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in a southeastern Kansas City neighborhood. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Sunday in a home along East Linwood, just blocks from the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center, police said in a news release. Police had not released the woman’s name by early Monday morning, and no other details of the shooting were given.