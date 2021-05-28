Sailor killed at Pearl Harbor in 1941 to be laid to rest in Larned

Harold Eugene Bates is finally coming home to central Kansas this week after losing his life during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941. Bates was born in Rush Center in 1914. He was serving on the USS Oklahoma as a Navy Fireman 1st Class when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. 429 crewmen on the Oklahoma, including the 27-year-old Bates, died that day. Bates and many other members of the crew could not be identified and were buried in Hawaii.