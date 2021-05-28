Cancel
Juneau County, WI

Memorial Day ceremonies in Juneau County to honor fallen service members

By Christopher Jardine
Wiscnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneau County is holding several ceremonies on Memorial Day to celebrate and honor those who gave their lives in service of the country. In Mauston, the Mauston American Legion Post 81 and Mauston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 will hold Memorial Day cemetery services. Two programs will be held, at 10 a.m. May 31 at Mauston Cemetery on Attewell Street and at 11:15 a.m. May 31 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Cemetery, 401 Mansion St., Mauston.

