Memorial Day ceremonies in Juneau County to honor fallen service members

Juneau County is holding several ceremonies on Memorial Day to celebrate and honor those who gave their lives in service of the country. In Mauston, the Mauston American Legion Post 81 and Mauston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 will hold Memorial Day cemetery services. Two programs will be held, at 10 a.m. May 31 at Mauston Cemetery on Attewell Street and at 11:15 a.m. May 31 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Cemetery, 401 Mansion St., Mauston.