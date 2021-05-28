Rallies connected to Brown shooting expanding beyond EC
Rallies demanding “truth, transparency and accountability” in the investigation of Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting are expanding beyond Elizabeth City. Rallies led by civil rights and clergy leaders will be held in at least eight cities across North Carolina on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Besides Elizabeth City, rallies will also be held in Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh, Wilmington and Winston-Salem. A location for the Elizabeth City rally has not yet been announced.www.dailyadvance.com