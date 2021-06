A quick take on a report on Sunday that stated Gary Gait would succeed John Desko as the Syracuse men’s lacrosse coach:. WHAT HAPPENED: An Inside Lacrosse report on Sunday said that Gary Gait, widely regarded as one of the best lacrosse players in the history of the game, will become Syracuse men’s lacrosse’s next head coach. He will succeed John Desko, a five-time NCAA champion and Hall of Fame, who has been head coach since 1999. Gait has been the head coach of the women’s lacrosse team since 2007 and has led them to the NCAA finals, as recently as this season, but never won a national championship. He will now have that opportunity with the men’s team, which has won 15 national championships, but none since 2009. He will become just the fifth men’s head coach in school history.