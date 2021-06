When learning about his duties as a "Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns" contestant, then 22-year-old chef Alex Lenik heard the word "Paris" and ran with it. Thinking that the show would be filming in the capital of France, he mentally prepared himself to apply for a French work permit and board an international flight. "I've never been to Paris," Lenik said in a promotional spot for the competition, excitedly rubbing his palms together (via Twitter). "I know that it takes a year or longer," to get a visa, he mused, plotting his application process.