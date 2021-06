The Ad Council, in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), launched a series of public service announcements (PSAs) emphasizing the importance of mask wearing until you’re vaccinated. The campaign, supported by a grant from The Rockefeller Foundation, is an extension of the national “Mask Up America” campaign, which throughout the pandemic has aimed to increase compliance and acceptance of wearing masks and face coverings as one of the main prevention behaviors in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, and including vaccination, social distancing, and hand washing.