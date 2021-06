Senior Charlotte Anguiano was devastated after the cancelation of the 2020 season. She knew in that moment that her senior year was going to be special, and the team needed to prove themselves. Finishing her career as a National Champion, Anguiano is preparing for her next step, applying for physician assistant programs and working as a patient care technician in Charleston, S.C. Before she begins her new journey, she decided to share the one she had with Georgia Equestrian to Dawg Nation.